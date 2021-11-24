958 Shares in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Bought by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $32.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.