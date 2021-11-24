Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,468.83

Abcam plc (LON:ABC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,468.83 ($19.19) and traded as high as GBX 1,672 ($21.84). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,665 ($21.75), with a volume of 234,622 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABC. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,442 ($18.84).

The company has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 231.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,571.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,468.83.

In other news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 6,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,536 ($20.07), for a total value of £94,279.68 ($123,177.01).

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

