Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.03

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.03 and last traded at $50.34, with a volume of 10172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.14.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73.
In other news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock valued at $825,694,983 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
