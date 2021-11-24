Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.03

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.03 and last traded at $50.34, with a volume of 10172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock valued at $825,694,983 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

