Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.66. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $61.25. 252,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,909. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.