ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.14). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after buying an additional 657,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after buying an additional 2,737,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,843,000 after buying an additional 761,973 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after buying an additional 1,347,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. 676,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,302. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

