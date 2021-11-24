Actinium Price Tops $0.0168 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $614,736.88 and approximately $11,859.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Actinium has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 36,597,050 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

