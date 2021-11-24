Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.34). Acushnet reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 174.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.17. 97,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Acushnet has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $57.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.85%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

