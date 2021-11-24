Adams Asset Advisors LLC Buys 5,269 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of NuStar Energy worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. 180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,360. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.49. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

