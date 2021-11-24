Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.00. 39,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $142.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

