adbank 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $28,953.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last week, adbank has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. adbank has a market cap of $3.05 million and $28,953.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00044740 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00247581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00087795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About adbank

ADB is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,947,640 coins. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

