Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Darby Anderson Sells 4,453 Shares

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ADUS stock opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.78.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADUS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.