Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Deltec Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,568 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 3.2% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,667 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 44.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 10.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $665.16 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $630.43 and a 200-day moving average of $601.58. The firm has a market cap of $316.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,113 shares of company stock valued at $27,417,991. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

