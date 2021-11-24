Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,247 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,113 shares of company stock valued at $27,417,991. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $14.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $650.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,416. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $310.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $630.43 and a 200-day moving average of $601.58.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

