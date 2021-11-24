Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) vs. Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Critical Comparison

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) and Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Zhangmen Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education $1.11 billion 1.39 $76.91 million ($0.07) -443.00 Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 0.33 -$154.51 million N/A N/A

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Zhangmen Education.

Profitability

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Zhangmen Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education -0.09% 11.09% 4.75% Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Adtalem Global Education and Zhangmen Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.11%. Zhangmen Education has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,081.10%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than Adtalem Global Education.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Zhangmen Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Zhangmen Education on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. The Financial Services segment includes test preparation, certifications, conferences, seminars, memberships, and subscriptions to business professionals in the areas of accounting, anti-money laundering, banking, and mortgage industries. The company was founded by Dennis J. Keller and Ronald L. Taylor in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

