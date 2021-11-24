Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,237,000 after acquiring an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after acquiring an additional 589,621 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,946,000 after acquiring an additional 174,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.66.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.