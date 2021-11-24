Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE) Senior Officer Jeromie J. Kufflick Sells 600,000 Shares

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE) Senior Officer Jeromie J. Kufflick sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,900,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$696,199.92.
Shares of CVE AFE opened at C$0.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$376.90 million and a P/E ratio of -67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.52. Africa Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$0.43.
About Africa Energy
