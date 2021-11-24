African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Trading 3.2% Higher

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 9,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 45,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

African Gold Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGGFF)

African Gold Group, Inc is mineral exploration company that engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. Its mineral project is the Kobada Gold Project, which is located in southern Mali. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Nikiforuk and Marco J.

