ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGESY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,848. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.75. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

