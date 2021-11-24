Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Announces Earnings Results

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Shares of A traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.78. 116,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.63 and a 200-day moving average of $154.32. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $111.43 and a one year high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.18.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 142.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

