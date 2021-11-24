Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $78.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

ADC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.41.

ADC stock opened at $68.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.38. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,943 shares of company stock worth $2,074,458. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Agree Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

