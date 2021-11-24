Aion (AION) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.60 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. During the last week, Aion has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $83.31 million and $7.60 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,842.03 or 0.99320242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.12 or 0.00360154 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.99 or 0.00485735 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.47 or 0.00186042 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012475 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001591 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 498,592,045 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

