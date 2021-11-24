Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives $29.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACDVF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Air Canada in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $18.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

