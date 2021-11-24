Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $121.51 and last traded at $122.78. 7,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 3,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Airbus to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 679.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,690 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Airbus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

