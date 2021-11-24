AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 435 at Royal Bank of Canada

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 435 ($5.68) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AJ Bell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 397.50 ($5.19).

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 402.80 ($5.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 405.62. AJ Bell has a 52-week low of GBX 372.67 ($4.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

