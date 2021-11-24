Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Alamos Gold has increased its dividend by 225.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Alamos Gold has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alamos Gold stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 111.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038,531 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Alamos Gold worth $15,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

