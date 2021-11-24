Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.83 and a 52-week high of C$12.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.94.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$249.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.5794518 earnings per share for the current year.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.40.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.