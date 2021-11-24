Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells $243,163.31 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 2,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $243,163.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Stephen Trundle sold 13,275 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $1,110,188.25.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,881 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $667,205.46.

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Trundle sold 10,477 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $873,153.18.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $1,254,150.27.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Alarm.com by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Alarm.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 294,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

