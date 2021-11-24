Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Sets New 1-Year High at $291.94

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $291.94 and last traded at $291.94, with a volume of 48 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.22 and a 200 day moving average of $209.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 145.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Albemarle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Albemarle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

