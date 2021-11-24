Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,576 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $11,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 175,462 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,212,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 70.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

