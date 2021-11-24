Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $330.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BABA. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.15.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $133.31 and a 12 month high of $280.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.21 and a 200-day moving average of $185.62. The company has a market capitalization of $362.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,288.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

