Alien Worlds (TLM) Trading 81.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $394.63 million and $536.15 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded up 81.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00069504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00073174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00088827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.33 or 0.07538193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,669.60 or 1.00247212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

