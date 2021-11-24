Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Short Interest Down 14.4% in October

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,550,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the October 14th total of 12,330,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Alight has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter worth about $2,286,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,829,000. Finally, Thomas H Lee Partners LP purchased a new position in Alight during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,550,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALIT. DA Davidson started coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alight in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Alight Company Profile

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

