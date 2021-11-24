Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Sells $397,930.00 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Joseph R. Martin sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $397,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,173. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
ALGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
See Also: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.