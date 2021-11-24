Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Sells $397,930.00 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Joseph R. Martin sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $397,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,173. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

