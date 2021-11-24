Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALL. Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $114.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.15 and a 200 day moving average of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Allstate has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,666,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allstate by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,447,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,263,000 after buying an additional 152,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 432.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

