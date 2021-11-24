Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $205.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

ALNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $187.15 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $121.97 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

