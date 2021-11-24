Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.00

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.77, with a volume of 4507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.
AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82.
In related news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,315 shares of company stock worth $2,480,692 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 108,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $2,891,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
