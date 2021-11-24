Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.00

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.77, with a volume of 4507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,315 shares of company stock worth $2,480,692 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 108,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $2,891,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

