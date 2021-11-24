Alpha Finance Lab Hits One Day Volume of $22.76 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $404.83 million and $22.76 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00056338 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003689 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009604 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

