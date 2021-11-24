Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.36) and last traded at GBX 406 ($5.30), with a volume of 247807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406 ($5.30).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of £480.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 356.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 608.53.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

