Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,115. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $185.54 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

