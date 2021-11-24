Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $6.05 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,721,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.82. The stock had a trading volume of 249,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,035,698. The firm has a market cap of $495.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $117.77 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

