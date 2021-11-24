Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.5% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after buying an additional 135,028 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.66. The company had a trading volume of 219,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,709,455. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

