Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,855,000 after purchasing an additional 306,398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,591 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,436,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,224,000 after purchasing an additional 130,417 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,818. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.46 and a fifty-two week high of $151.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

