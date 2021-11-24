Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,347 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,097 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,041,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,377,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,549,000 after purchasing an additional 732,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,198,000 after purchasing an additional 345,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,055. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

