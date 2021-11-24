Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

Shares of ABBV opened at $118.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $121.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

