Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.4% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,974,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,549,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $149.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $161.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,909 shares of company stock valued at $51,627,686. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

