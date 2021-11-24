Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Okta by 1.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 19.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Okta by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $215.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.08 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.79.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,804 shares of company stock worth $29,741,398. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights upped their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.58.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

