Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $14,874,385.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total transaction of $57,329,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,874 shares in the company, valued at $75,076,077.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,138,928 shares of company stock valued at $373,029,001 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $343.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.65 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.76.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

