Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in General Mills by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,030 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,425 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.81. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.