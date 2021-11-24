Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $109.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $3,188,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,048. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $59.76 and a 12 month high of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions.

