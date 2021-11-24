Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.63. Altice USA reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

NYSE ATUS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.31. 15,054,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,673. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $41,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $312,845 and have sold 9,000 shares worth $193,890. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

